Outgoing PO accorded farewell

JAMMU: Rajeev Khajuria, Personnel Officer of the Director School Education, Jammu, accorded a warm farewell on his transfer from the Education Department, in a function held here on Friday.

On the occasion, Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education, Jammu was the Chief Guest.

Sanjay Bhat who have recently joined as new PO in the DSEJ was the Guest of Honour.

Chairman JKTF presented mementos to all the dignitaries as a token of respect and appreciation.

Ganesh Khajuria , Chairman JKTF recalled the services rendered by Rajeev Khajuria.

Rakesh Bhat, New PO lauded the role of Khajuria and wished him good luck for the new assignment.

Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education Jammu appreciated the services rendered by Khajuria and hoped that the new incumbent shall follow the footsteps of outgoing officer for taking the department to the new heights.

Among those who addressed the gathering include Gopal Singh, Yograj Slathia, Surat Singh Toofani, Rajinder Gupta, Darshan Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh Bandral, Shankar Singh, Haji Mohammad, Joginder Singh, Subash Sharma, Kuldeep Verma, P.D Singh, Narinder Chib, Sushil Sharma, Rangil Singh, Parveen Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Balraj Singh, Haqikat Singh, Sham Badyal and Gautam Singh.