Out-state ambulances take GMC patients for ride

JAMMU: Patients admitted in Government Medical College Hospital Jammu are taken for ride every night by some of the greedy ambulance operators who convince them to shift to some other hospital outside the State for better patient care services.

After obtaining the nod from the patients’ attendants, on constant persuasion, these ‘fly by night’ operators park their ambulances in the hospital premises to shift the patients.

Interestingly, a section of hospital staff is acting as a facilitator and promotes early shifting of seriously ill patients to some private hospitals located in the neighbouring states.

After completing necessary paper work, these ambulances remain parked outside the Emergency Block of the hospital and shift the patients from inside the ward for overnight journeys.

Majority of patients in need of orthopedic treatment and routine surgeries are picked up by these touts as there is no risk involved. In case of some seriously ill patients even these touts avoid shifting them to avert any mishap during long distance travel.

These ambulances not only charge hefty rates from patients but also earn cut money from corporate hospitals for bringing more business for them.

Now question arises if GMC authorities claim to provide tight security arrangements, how ambulances with registration numbers of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and even Haryana, NCR region gain access in the hospital premises and get away easily with serious patients on board their ambulance.

When STATE TIMES team visited the GMC premises in the evening it noticed several private ambulances randomly parked in the premises near the Academic Block and in no case the police post personnel appeared concerned to verify their credentials and the purpose of visiting the hospital premises.

Inside reports revealed that an organised network of touts is at work in the GMC and Associated Hospitals and they have been duping patients from remote areas of the State in lieu of providing them better treatment facilities. Due to increasing rush of patients, a small percentage of them fall in the trap and end up wasting more money on routine treatment.