Ousted PDP-BJP govt failed to cement bonds of unity: Mir

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A Mir on Saturday alleged that the PDP-BJP Government was direction less due to absence of any common point in their respective agenda.

They only gave rise to a situation of uncertainty, chaos and confusion, Mir said here while addressing party workers of Doda, Bhadarwah and Kishtwar in Doda.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion include former Minister Raman Bhalla , M.S Niaz, Naresh Gupta, Ashok Dogra Ex-MLA, Th. Manmohan Singh, DCC Presidents Farooq katoch, and Sheikh Mujeeb, Aslam Goni, Javad Azad, Arun Singh Raju, Shariq Bhatti and Nadeem Niaz. He said the State was passing through the “worst ever misrule”. There was total policy paralysis due to inherent contradictions and divergent vested political interests among the two diametric opposite ruling partners, PDP and BJP, in the state, he said. He added for over three years not a single promise made to the people by the BJP in Jammu and the PDP in Kashmir was fulfilled.

He claimed that the two parties were divided on the sensitive issues facing the State.

“Every section of the society was suffering as their grievances were not addressed. They were only concerned about welfare of their families. Large scale favouritism, nepotism and corruption prevailed in the state under BJP-PDP Rule,” he alleged. “The Congress has never made any compromise on secularism and will never do so in future. To keep the country integral and united, the Constitution refers to secularism and this ideology is in the interest of the nation,” he told gathering.

He alleged that the BJP had compromised on its ideology in Jammu and Kashmir by aligning with the PDP, which it had accused of being “separatist sympathisers.”

Mir said that agenda of the Congress has always remained development of the State and prosperity of the poor people of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla taking jibe at the ousted PDP-BJP dispensation for gloating on the achievements said unfortunately, they have nothing to speak about adding that the governance deficit, developmental inertia and policy paralysis have brought the State to morass, exit from which appears to be remote.