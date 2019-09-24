OSD to CE PWD caught red handed accepting Rs 70,000 as bribe

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu on Monday caught red handed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Engineer (CE) PWD (R&B) Jammu and his associate for accepting bribe of Rs 70,000.

According to report, complainant Suresh Kumar, resident of Reasi approached ACB, Jammu alleging that Nazir Ahmad OSD to CE PWD (R&B) Jammu Nasir Goni, is demanding seven per cent share in the payment pending on account of construction work of a wall at Reasi-Anji Road.

Suresh Kumar is a part of Self Help Group of engineers in the name and style of Guru Nanak Builders (group of unemployed engineers). He completed counter-fort wall work at Reasi-Anji Road for Rs 61.42 lakh for which an amount of Rs 32 lakh was pending with the Roads and Building Department.

Suresh alleged in his complaint that despite frequent visits to aforesaid Chief Engineer’s Office,OSD Nazir was denying to release the payment and was demanding bribe to release the pending amount.

After receiving the complaint, Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case vide FIR 22/2019 under Sections 5(1)(d), 4 (a) read with Section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and teams of ACB swung into action for laying the trap. The trap was successful and ACB teams caught OSD to CE Nazir Ahmad along with his associate Raju Singh, Driver in R&B Department red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 70,000.

Searches were also conducted at residence of the accused immediately after trap was completed.