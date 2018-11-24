OSC observes National Integration Week

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, One Stop Centre (OSC) Rajouri organised a programme on National Integration Week at Himalaya Education Mission School Rajouri. The programme was organized with a view to foster and reinforce the spirit of communal harmony. 24th Nov is celebrated as Women Day to acknowledge the role and importance of women in Indian society and their role in nation building. The student of the HEM school were enlightened about the importance of participation of women in nation’s development and integration.

Speaking on the occasion, Neha Suri Counsellor OSC shared the aspects role of women in Indian society and nation building.

Administrator OSC Neetu Sharma said women constitute approximately 40 per cent population of a nation. Women are more dedicated, harder working, more sincere, more devoted to the cause. Many social evils like; dowry, illiteracy among the females, killing of girl child in the womb, ignoring the hygienic values, polio etc. can well be tackled by the active involvement of the women. Thoughts on the topic of Beti Bachao Beti Padao were shared by Supriya Sasan.