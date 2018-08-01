ORS Day celebrated at ASCOMS

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Pediatrics, ASCOMS, Sidhra celebrated Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) Day here on Tuesday.

During the ORD Day celebration, a seminar was organised which was attended by faculty members, MBBS and nursing students and staff of various departments of the hospital.

Dr Tanisha, Dr Arjit Kapoor, Dr Danish Fayaz and Dr Ritwika deliberated on various aspects of ORS.

Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal was the Chief Guest, who emphasised the role of such seminars and ongoing clinical interactions in imparting quality medical education. He also appreciated the efforts of Department of Pediatrics in organising such scientific cum awareness programmes.

This scientific activity was organised under the guidance of Dr Ravinder K Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Pediatrics. Dr Harkirat Kaur, Dr Ifra and Dr Vikas Sharma senior residents assisted in the smooth conduct of the activity.