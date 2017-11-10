Organised ragpickers can make India clean

Dear Editor,

This refers to the editorial, “Waste management” (ST, November 10, 2017). We need to employ the adult ragpickers in Swachh Bharat Abihiyan for waste management at the micro level as well as for the sake of humanity. Millions of our brothers and sisters are engaged in rag picking. They are rendering great service to the cause of India’s garbage disposal and world’s environment, risking their own lives. While trying to keep the environment clean, they run the risk of allergy, skin rashes, tuberculosis and several other infections.

They dispose of the garbage in the most scientific way by taking the recyclable materials from the garbage vat to where it can be recycled. Without their service, those materials would have been burnt, resulting in air pollution and warming of the environment.

They also prevent the scattered garbage from entering our drains, waterbodies and soil. The ragpickers deserve to be rewarded for their services and engaged in the Swachh Bharat Abihiyan (SBA). It will certainly help the Swachh Bharat Abihiyan to have more teeth. Celebrates handling a broom is merely a photo – opportunity, indeed a publicity stunt.

The need of the hour is to entrust local self governments to register all adult ragpickers in their respective areas and make them engage in garbage recycling, compost creation and management. Corporations, municipalities and Panchayets are to provide each of them under their jurisdiction with an identity card, a uniform, a sack and a stick (to shoo away street dogs and to rummage through garbage).

They should also be given money, food, soap, hand – gloves and pollution – masks every week. These items will give them recognition, prestige and protection which they really deserve.

It will cause more recycling, more compost creation and less burning. If garbage is managed scientifically, it will check air pollution and global warming. Moreover, better look ragpickers with clean uniform and sack will make our country look better.

There is however no question of disturbing the exclusive job of the cleaning staff to dispose of the non-recyclable garbage. Child ragpickers must be encouraged to go to school and provided with food packets and other incentives, apart from the midday meal.

Sujit De,

Kolkata