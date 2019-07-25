Organise outreach camps for speedy enrolment, grievance redressal: DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: With a view to promote public outreach, grievance redressal and speedy enrolment of eligible beneficiaries under various flagship programmes and social benefit schemes of Central and State Govt, a mega public outreach camp was organized today at Chak Nathal Panchayat of Marheen block in Kathua by the District Administration.

Identification and enrolment of eligible beneficiaries besides weeding out of ineligible beneficiaries with involvement of the gram panchayats for various schemes like PM-KISAN, PMFBY, KCC, Soil Health Card, PMAY-G, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana, NSAP and ISS is the motive behind organizing such camps, DDC explained.

Schemes of Social Welfare Department covering Widow Pension / Old Age Pension/Handicap Pension, SBM-G (Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin), PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat Yojana), National Food Security Scheme (PDS), Aadhar Enrolment, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Financial inclusion), issuance of Income Certificate, PRC’s, RBA, Dependent certificate, Legal Heir Certificate, attestation of mutations in the service area of the camp etc. will also be distributed among beneficiaries, DDC said.

He further informed that stalls along-with adequate staff of the concerned Block / Tehsil / Sub Division with IEC material depicting benefits of various schemes of the department will also get displayed during these public outreach camps which will further act as a platform for enrolment and registration of eligible beneficiaries under different schemes.

DDC also listened to the grievances raised by the people during outreach camp and reassured them that necessary direction will be passed to resolve their issues and emphasized on coordination among various line departments participating in the camp so that intended benefit can reach the general public.

Similar public outreach camp will also be held at Panchayat Bhoond, Upper Baggan, Dinga Amb A and Kohag on 25 July, 26 July, 30 July and 31 July respectively.

Later, the DDC also participated in a plantation drive.

ACD, Sukhpal Singh, SDM Hiranagar, Suresh Sharma, BDO Marheen, Sheetal, CHO Kathua, Sarpanchs and villagers in large numbers participated in this outreach camp.