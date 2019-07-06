Organic farming for safe food

Dr. Banarsi Lal and Dr. Pawan Sharma

Agriculture was practiced for thousands of years without the use of artificial fertilizers. Artificial fertilizers were firstly made in the mid-19th century. Artificial fertilizers use is beneficial in the short term but has serious long-term side effects such as soil compaction, decline in the soil fertility, soil erosion along with the health concerns about the toxic chemicals entering in the food supply.

In 2016 Sikkim was converted into 100 per cent organic state. Now many other states of the country have shown their intensions for organic farming. Government of India is making strenuous efforts for the promotion of organic farming in the country. Gujarat Government has decided to set up country’s first university focusing on organic farming. Modern crop farming has enhanced the food grain production but it has caused many problems to the environment and human health. Besides, it has contributed to global warming. The imbalanced use of agro-chemicals in soil and on plants is not only damaging the soil bacteria, fungi, actinomycetes etc. but has given rise to phenomenon like pest resistance and pest resurgence. Dependence on the external inputs like fertilizers, pesticides, machines etc. have increased rural indebtedness and created dependencies. Our farmers have indulged in indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. In order to increase the agricultural production and control of insect-pests and diseases, our farmers are increasingly depending on agro-chemicals. Now the people are questioning the impact of modern agriculture on environment, economic and social aspects. Many farmers are seeking the alternative practices that would make agriculture more sustainable and productive. Organic farming is the only alternative taking care of all ecological aspects. A natural balance needs to be maintained for sustainability of crop production system. Therefore, recycling of resources through organic farming approach is of paramount importance.

FAO suggested that organic farming is a unique production management system which promotes and enhances agro-ecosystem health, including biodiversity, biological cycles and soil biological activity and this is accompanied by using on-farm agronomic, biological and mechanical methods in exclusion of all synthetic off-farm inputs. Organic farming is a method of farming system which primarily aims at raising the crops in such a way so as keep the soil health alive by the use of organic wastes and other biological materials along with the beneficial microbes for sustainable crops production in an ecofriendly pollution free environment. There is a dire need to maintain a balance at all costs for the existence of life and property. The basic objective of organic farming is the environmental, social and economic sustainability. Organic farming is a method which recognizes the ecological interconnections between different compartments of cropping. The organic farmer regards the farm unit as an ecosystem and recognizes that a change in one part of the system can disturb many inter-relationships that exist within the unit. The diversity at farm level creates an ecosystem that has biological checks and balances that help to prevent any one species of insect, disease or weed from becoming a problem. Natural ecosystems are characterized by a continual growth; decay and recycling of nutrients. The farm residual are utilized in the soil to build biological fertility. It is difficult to cycle all the nutrients internally. It has been observed that about 60-90 per cent of the nutrients can be recycled. In advanced natural ecosystem producer and consumers stay together and nutrients loss is completely eliminated. This principle helps to diminish the acute dependence on outside support of nutrients, integration both animal feed production and local settlement. Organic farming is a market demand driven agriculture which aims to fetch more prices. Postharvest crop residues can be utilized to the fullest extent. Organic farming has experienced a dramatic expansion in all the crops due to increase in the awareness in the food security and environment safety. With the awareness on organic farming the area under organic farming is increasing every year. Currently the demand for organic products is more than supply.

(To be continued)