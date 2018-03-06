Order granting approval to 5 private schools declared null and void

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

‘Erring officials go scot-free’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking cognizance of a report appearing in STATE TIMES, Directorate of School Education, Jammu on Monday declared as null and void the orders, granting sanction of approval to five private educational institutions.

As many as five orders, signed by former Director School Education, Jammu, Ravinder Singh, had been issued three days after his superannuation.

According to the order issued by Director School Education Jammu Abdul Rashid War, “These orders were dispatched inadvertently after the superannuation of Ravinder Singh as Director School Education, Jammu thus making them invalid”.

“Now therefore, he said, in view of above circumstances the orders issued to aforesaid five private institutions are withdrawn and treated as null and void.

These cases shall be re-examined and orders in this regard shall be issued afresh”, the order issued vide No 262-DSE of 2016, Dated 5th March 2018 read.

However, the order is silent about action taken against the officials involved in issuing the orders after superannuation of the former Director School Education and retaining the file till his retirement, for ‘unknown’ reasons.

The approvals granted to private institutions by former Director Ravinder Singh included Shiv Shakti Public School, Devipur (Akhnoor), New Light Public School, Chak Kirpalpur Zone Jourian, Anupama Public School, Chak Largan, Bajalta, Dogra Modern Public School, Tridwan, Zone Lakhanpur and Zenith Frontier Public School, Mahalla Zone Gundna, Distt Dada.

STATE TIMES in its edition dated March 4, 2018 exclusively published a report under caption “Retired Director Education grants recognition to five private schools till March 2023”

Three days after vacating the office of Director, School Education Ravinder Singh on March 3, 2018 had issued orders granting recognition to as many as five private schools.