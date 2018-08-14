Oral hygiene camp held at Tiger Asha School

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the eve of Independence Day, an oral hygiene camp under ‘Special Smiles Programme’ for Special Children of Tiger ASHA School, Satwari Cantonment, Jammu was inaugurated by Rita Singh, Chairman, Family Welfare Organisation, Tiger Division here on Tuesday.

The Special Smiles Programme was organised on the occasion of ‘Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day’ and ’50 years of Special Olympics’. It was organised by Indian Dental Association, Indira Gandhi Govt Dental College and Hospital, Jammu and Special Olympic Bharat (J&K). Dr D.R Kapoor, Retd Municipal Commissioner and Chairman Sahyog India and Dr G.R Bhagat, Retd Deputy Commissioner and Vice Chairman of Sahyog India also graced the occasion. The event started with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Rita Singh along with special children and dignitaries.

Dr. Ashwini Jojira, President, Special Olympic Bharat (J&K), Dr. Romesh Singh, Principal, Indira Gandhi Government Dental College and Hospital, Jammu and Arjuna Awardee, Rupali Patel Singh also spoke on the occasion.

A team of six doctors and nine supporting staff took part in the camp for checking up oral hygiene of 62 students of ASHA School. The camp was assisted by dedicated doctors from India Dental Association-Jammu Chapter under leadership of Dr Sahul Lerra and Sumit Gandotra, Oral Care Consultant from Colgate Palmolive.