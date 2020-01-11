Options sought from officers for posting in UTs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government impressed upon the officers/officials of Accounts & Treasuries Organisation whose names do not figure in the list to submit the hardcopy of the option form to Directorate General of Accounts & Treasuries, J&K/Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir/ Jammu within two days positively.

“Vide Circular No.42-GAD of 2019 dated October 11, 2019 the Government of Jammu and Kashmir had sought options from employees who were serving on substantive basis in connection with the affairs of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir for their further allocation to the successor Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh,” reads the circular issued by Finance Department.

The option forms submitted to this Directorate have been uploaded on the www.empseva.ik.qov.in, detail of which can be accessed from PDF file given along with this circular, it stated.

“The officers/officials of Accounts & Treasuries Organization whose names do not figure in the list are impressed upon to submit the hardcopy of the option form in the enclosed format to Directorate General of Accounts & Treasuries, J&K/Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir/ Jammu within two days (02) positively,” the circular stated and added “The DAT, K & J shall immediately complete punching/uploading of option forms on www.empseva.ik.qov.in on the user-ID and password of Finance Department provided to them.”

In case any employee of the Accounts & Treasuries Organization fails to submit the option form in the prescribed time, he/she will be liable to disciplinary action under rules and the non-submission of the form will be treated as no objection to their placement in any of the UTs, the circular said.

Moreover, it added, the officers/officials of Accounts & Treasuries Organization who have uploaded their option forms on other Departments ID where they are posted are directed to upload the same on Finance Department ID.

(The detailed list is available on our website www.statetimes.in)