Opposition stages walkout in LA over suspected killing of girl

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

SIT CONSTITUTED TO INVESTIGATE

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The opposition members on Thursday staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the suspected killing of an eight-year-old girl who was missing for the last seven days in Kathua district.

The police yesterday found the body of the minor girl near the jungles at Rasana village of Hira Nagar.

The parents of the girl had lodged a missing person’s report in the Hiranagar police station when she did not return home, they said.

“We are investigating into the matter as to what actually happened at this stage. Investigation is on,” a police official said.

He said that the girl had left her home but did not return. The police has lodged an FIR based on a complaint from her parents.

The official said that the police had searched for the girl but could not trace her.

The body was handed over to the family after conducting postmortem, they said, adding that the medical report of the girl will form the basis for the investigation.

The protests rocked the area with people demanding the culprits be brought to book, the police said.

The government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by sub-divisional police officer Chadawal to probe into this matter, the police said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed anguish over the “gruesome” killing of the girl and said that the guilty would be punished.

“Outraged by the heinous incident in which a young Bakerwal girl has lost her life. Incidents like this will be investigated expeditiously & the guilty will be punished,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

As the Legislative Assembly met for the day’s business, the opposition Congress and National Conference (NC) legislators stood up to protest against the suspected killing of the girl and demanded a reply from the government.

They also demanded action against the police for failure to trace the girl for the last seven days till her body was found yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, NC MLA Mian Altaf said, “Police has failed to trace the girl for over a week. The government should taken action against them.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Nazir Ahmad Gurezi asked the government to conduct a thorough probe into the mysterious death of the girl.

Gurezi also directed the government to come up with a statement in the House in this regard.

The Congress strongly condemned the suspected killing of the girl and described the incident as “highly condemnable, shocking”.

They also demanded stern action against the culprits, urging that the government must ensure safety and security of the people.

J-K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir has expressed anguish over the incident, describing it as “highly painful and shocking”.

Mir said that the state government must take effective measures to ensure safety and security of the people.