Opposition rattled by successful anti-militancy operations: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at the opposition criticism of the Modi Government’s handling of Kashmir and Pakistan, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh said that the opposition is rattled by successful anti-militancy operations in the Valley and when these leaders allege that the situation in Kashmir is worsening, they are actually worried about the worsening of their own political fortunes if militancy comes to an end and there is a free and fair play of democracy.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who was speaking after releasing a book on “Kashmir Terrorism” written by an ex-serviceman, Major Saras Tripathi, said that over the years, the so-called mainstream political parties and leaders have developed a vested interest in the continuation of militancy because their political survival flourishes in an atmosphere of terrorism and fear where elections are held under the shadow of gun and they emerge victorious with meagre vote percentage. Such leaders and their political groups, he said, are doing a great disservice not only to the cause of democracy but also to the people of Kashmir whose cause they apparently pretend to espouse.

Time has come, Dr Jitendra Singh said, to change the discourse on Kashmir and educate the masses of Kashmir about the hollow credentials of so- called separatism, so- called Azadi , as also so-called Kashmir – centric concerns of these leaders.

Describing the so-called Azadi movement as nothing but purely a “mercenary movement”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, there is neither Azadi nor any movement in this. It is only an industry which has flourished over the years and its beneficiaries raise the bogey of separatism by convenience and not by any ideology. They are not even sincere to the concept of their own professed ideology and are only trying to have the cake and eat it too by inducing the poor man’s child to become a stone pelter whereas their own children are lodged in safe havens and are also occupying lucrative posts in the Government administration, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, time has also come to unmask the so-called mainstream politicians who, when in power swear by Kashmir being an integral part of India, but the moment they are thrown out of power they overnight resort to separatist jargon. Time has also come to educate the masses that if these fair -weather protagonists are also back to power, they will again start swearing by India thus, living up to their approach of blatant political opportunism, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh, if at all there is any issue, related to Jammu and Kashmir, it is only to retrieve back the part of Kashmir known as PoJK as well as Gilgit and Baltistan which continue to remain under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We owe it to the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh to restore the territorial integrity of J&K to its original format as was handed over to India.

The youth of Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh said, has moved ahead to realise his aspirations and dreams in Modi’s India and it is only a handful of self-serving politicians who wish to hold him back, so that they can secure their own future at the cost of the future of common Kashmiri youth.

Over the last 3 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Government has followed up an approach of conviction, consistency and clarity and warned that nothing should be said or done which tends to belittle the supreme contribution and supreme sacrifice of the security forces. Let the message go loud and clear that there can be no compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of India and at the same time no tolerance for terrorism or the perpetrators of terrorism, he added.

The book written by Major Saras Tripathi is published Prabhat Publishers by BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and Lt. Gen Narendra Singh were also among the prominent persons who spoke on the occasion .