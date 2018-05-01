Opposition rattled by Modi’s pro-poor initiatives: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the opposition is rattled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-poor initiatives. On the one hand, he said, the opposition keeps claiming that the Modi government has done nothing in last four years, on the other hand, the same opposition is always obsessed by the work being done by the Modi government. If, indeed, nothing has been done by the Modi government, as claimed by these opposition leaders, then they should rather feel a sense of relief instead of getting so much disturbed about it, he added.

Addressing a programme organised here on Monday to mark the country-wide launching of the Modi government’s new ‘Ayushman Bharat’ Health Insurance scheme, Singh said, the opposition is making a confusing clamor because it has no answer when people ask why the successive governments in the past could not accomplish in over 65 years, what the Modi Government has achieved in just four years.

Referring to ‘Ayushman Bharat’ as a path-breaking initiative which will provide health security to millions and bring a major transformation in India’s social and family culture, Dr Jitendra Singh hoped that the scheme will benefit every nook and corner of the State of Jammu & Kashmir. He said, Prime Minister Modi holds a special concern for the States of Northeast and J&K.

Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed that out of 20,000 villages selected across the country for the 20-day ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’, 19 villages fall in district Udhampur and he is glad to note that maximum targets have been achieved in these villages with regard to Government of India’s priority programmes, like Ujjwala, Ujala, PM Aawas Yojana, Swachh Bharat (ODF), etc.

Giving an update on the Udhampur-specific works, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the DPR for cleaning of river Devika at a budget of Rs. 170.50 crore is ready and has been submitted after obtaining appraisal / endorsement from IIT Roorkee. As for the Radio Station, the civil work is in progress and it is hoped that the construction and installation will be complete by the year end.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar, senior officers of administration and senior functionaries of the State Health Department were present on the occasion.