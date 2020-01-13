‘Opposition misleading public on CAA for political gains’

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir People’s Forum on Sunday organised a public rally here in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with speakers accusing the opposition parties of misleading the public in the country for their “political gains”.

On the occasion, Monika Arora, Advocate, Supreme Court and Pradeep Bhandari, Political Analyst were the main speakers. Many senior leaders of the BJP including two former Deputy Chief Ministers — Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta — and former Director General of Police S.P Vaid also attended the pro-CAA rally at Parade area in the city.

Addressing the rally, Monika said that Congress and other opposition parties are misleading people and inciting Muslim community for their political gains. “It becomes imperative for everyone to understand that the Act only extends citizenship rather than snatching anyone’s,” she added.

Speaking over the Rohingyas, Monika said that they were settled in Jammu region with an ulterior motive. She said that the Act will provide citizenship only to the minorities of three neighboring Islamic countries and they (Rohingyas) have came from Burma which is not an Islamic nation.

“We are all participating in this rally as common citizens…everyone here is supportive of the Centre’s action to grant citizenship to the oppressed minorities fleeing Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh told reporters.

He alleged that “anti-nationals” are behind the violence in the country over the Act. “Indian Muslims are pro-nationalist like any other citizen of the country but Pakistan, Congress and communists launched a falsehood campaign to mislead the Muslims.”

Another senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also accused opposition parties of misleading the students of the universities on the CAA pointing out that there is a need for aggressive campaigning in the country to educate the people about the reality of the Act.

Among others who joined thousands of participants include senior BJP leader and mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Chander Mohan Gupta, his deputy Purnima Sharma, former ministers and legislators.

“Some people and political parties are provoking and misleading public against the CAA for their political gains…the country was divided due to the wrong policies of the Congress and it happened on the basis of religion,” president of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Forum Ramesh Sabharwal said in his address.

Senior BJP leader and president of Jammu High Court Bar Association Abhinav Sharma, addressing the public rally, said the CAA has been amended six times in the past and every time minorities have been given citizenship but nobody ever protested. “Those who are opposing the CAA are doing it under a political conspiracy,” he claimed.

Earlier, Yudhvir Sethi, General Secretary J&K BJP unit along with scores of workers as well as like-minded people in shape of a massive rally joined the awareness programme on CAA organised by Jammu Kashmir People’s Forum (JKPF) at Parade Chowk, Jammu.

Led by Sethi, scores of people assembled near City Chowk and took out a massive rally passing through Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazaar, Chowk Chabutra, Moti Bazaar and culminated at Parade. Former Minister Priya Sethi also joined the rally.

Sethi said that the violent protests over Citizenship Amendment Act across the country unfold the nexus between anti-Modi opposition, comprising the Congress and leftists, and fundamentalists, who have ganged up to inflict bruises on the national pride.

Priya Sethi in her address, said that opposition parties are spreading lies on Citizenship Amendment Act and scaring people.