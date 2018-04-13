Opponents use Modi’s name to make news: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Lashing out at Congress and other opposition parties, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said that devoid of any substantial issues to impress people, opponents are now finding it convenient to use Modi’s name to make news. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys such high rating in the media that, one just has to issue a critical statement naming Modi and one will make news, not for what one has said, but for what has been said about Modi.

Addressing BJP workers sitting on fast at Gole Market here to protest against disruption of Parliament session by Congress Party, Dr Jitendra Singh said it has become a trend even among small local groups and parties. Even in Jammu region, several small local groups, which have no following in public and which have, all these years, been beneficiaries of favours doled out by their Kashmir-centric political masters, are now trying to seek relevance by questioning the work done for the region by Modi and his MPs.

Devika River has been flowing through the town of Udhampur for centuries together, said Dr Jitendra Singh and asked, why these self-styled protagonists had to wait for 70 years before an amount of Rs 170.50 crore was sanctioned by the Modi government for the cleaning of river Devika. Similarly, he asked, why Udhampur had to wait for a Radio Station for 50 years, since the demand was first raised in 1965 at the time of Indo-Pak war.

Coming down heavily on Congress, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Party is responsible for depriving the people of India of important legislations including the one related to the prevention of corruption bill which was moved by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Dr Jitendra Singh credited PM Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah for having introduced a new political culture of 24 into 7 commitment and total dedication to the service of people. It is now for the people of this country, he said, to see and decide who are these opposition Members of Parliament who have discredited the mandate given to them by indulging in mayhem in the well of the house instead of discussing and debating issues of relevance to the poor and the weaker sections.