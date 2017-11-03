OPPO Launches the F5, a Selfie Expert With Groundbreaking A.I.

MUMBAI: Sports an industry-first Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for selfies in India and the first full screen device from OPPO Appoints Sidharth Malhotra as a new brand ambassador in addition to the current ambassador, Deepika Padukone Announces a new brand slogan – The Selfie Expert & Leader OPPO, the Selfie Expert & Leader, today unveiled the OPPO F5, the brand’s first FHD+ full screen display model in India, featuring the groundbreaking A.I. Beauty technology – a technology designed to personalize beautification for subjects on a selfie image. The A.I. Beauty technology will take selfie photography to a whole new level of quality. Priced at INR 19,990 the F5 (Gold and Black Edition) will go on sale from November 9th and will be available both online and offline.

Two other models were also launched at the event, the F5 6GB edition INR 24,990 (Red and Black Edition) and the F5 Youth (Black and Gold Edition) to give OPPO fans and the youth more choices to suit their needs. These two variants will be available in December.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596720/OPPO_Sidharth_Malhotra_ Will_Yang.jpg ) OPPO F5 “Our focus has always been on bringing the best photography and Selfie experience to the Indian consumers. We have been leading the Selfie industry in the Indian market with our Selfie Expert F series for which we have received immense response, especially from the youth. With the launch of F5 that offers the first A.I. Beauty technology in India, we are confident of going further ahead in this journey. Thus, the new brand slogan, The Selfie Expert & Leader, truly represents our ambition to continue being the leaders in the market,” said Sky Li, Global VP, OPPO and President of OPPO India.

OPPO also announced a new brand ambassador, youth icon and Bollywood superstar – Sidharth Malhotra, in addition to Deepika Padukone. Sidharth and Renowned Photographer – Rohan Shrestha shared their own selfie experience with OPPO F5 during the event.

A.I. Beauty technology and camera

A.I. Beauty technology OPPO F5 is the first smart phone that brings Artificial Intelligence into selfie feature in India with years R&D. It identifies shapes and facial structures based on a global database. Professional photographers and make-up artists were consulted during the R&D process, resulting in the A.I.

technology having the ability to emulate those professional skills that can help selfies look more real and nature.

Global image database of human faces With more than 200 facial recognition spots that reference the image against a global database of human faces to learn facial features, shapes and structures, F5 can distinguish each person’s face features from skin tone and type, gender, age and more.

After facial recognition, the AI Beauty technology will customize beautify based on one’s features from skin, eyes, lips, to face shape. The feature will also have personalization for specific subjects. For example, enhancements will not be soft or feminine for male subjects.

Children or babies will not receive enhancements that make them look like adults.

OPPO F5 comes installed with a 20MP front camera with an ultra-sensitive F2.0 aperture and 1/2.8″ sensor. Both features allow the camera to gain more information to produce better images with less noise in low light conditions. The front-camera Portrait mode also applies a Bokeh effect to the background, creating better gradation and making one the focus of the selfie shot, every time.

And for the rear camera, the 16MP rear camera is excellent for all day and night shots. Along with the F1.8 aperture in the back camera also performs brilliantly for brighter and more precise shots in darker settings.

The First FHD+ Full-Screen Smartphone with streamlined design philosophy

6.0- inch FHD+ full-screen display The F5 will be OPPO’s first 6.0-inch FHD+ full-screen display device, giving the user a vivid visual enjoyment without the need to increase the size of the phone. It features a high-resolution 2160 x 1080 dpi screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

F5 is also the first phone equipped with FHD+ full screen display in its price segment.

Sleek unibody The F5 follows OPPO’s streamlined design philosophy – the sleek unibody offers a visually slim appearance without any cut-offs, with a gracefully curved body that fits well in the palm, expressing a simple and elegant look. A user’s palm will not feel tired even after using the phone for a long time, either from playing games or chatting. The 0.4mm laser string is carved onto the phone – a delicate linear finish that adds detail to the phone body.

Facial and Fingerprint Unlock The F5 comes with Facial Unlock, the new face recognition technology that will recognize its user and unlock the phone.

If the user prefers to use the fingerprint unlock function, the fingerprint reader is now on the back of the phone, giving way to a full front screen.

Updated operating system with powerful hardware OPPO’s Color OS 3.2, together with 4G RAM + 32GB ROM memory gives the operating system a much smoother user experience. A triple slot tray supports two Nano cards and one TF card simultaneously. The Octa-core CPU processor uses less energy, produces less heat while giving a higher performance speed (40% increased performance compared to the previous Color OS versions).

The F5 battery life is exceptional, thanks to the 3200Ah battery and the Continuous Optimizing technology which manages the apps running on the device, allowing the user up to 12 hours of continuous use (in a simulated test).

Other Unique Features – Simpler and Humanized OPPO F5 also has some special features for the consumers such as Game Acceleration specially targeted at Gamers. This feature will offer a smoother game experience apart from optimizing the game display configuration to fully utilize hardware resource, This will also ensure minimal disturbance while gaming with incoming calls being shown in the form of a banner and not interrupting one’s game.

The O-share file sharing technology is 100 times faster than Bluetooth – 8 to 10 pictures (3MB each) can be transferred between OPPO phones within 1 second.

Another feature which will ensure that the user has a smooth experience is the Split Screen feature which means easy multi-tasking – chat, listen to songs or surf social media.

About OPPO OPPO is a camera phone brand enjoyed by more than 20 crore young people around the world now. For the last ten years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO was the first brand to launch smartphones with 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. In line with its deep insight of young people’s behavior, OPPO first launched selfie-focused smartphones in 2015 – Selfie Expert F series in India and other markets. Its first batch of products received a warm welcome, and the brand leads the trend in the industry. In 2016, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. In India, OPPO became the official sponsor of Team India, Men’s and Women’s National Cricket Team in 2017. It is also the official global partner of ICC in the mobile category for four years starting 2016. The market share of OPPO in India’s offline market ranks No.2 in Dec 2016 according to GFK.(PTI)