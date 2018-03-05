Oppn set to corner Govt in Parliament on financial scams

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: The second part of Parliament’s Budget Session is likely to begin on a stormy note with the Congress and other opposition parties set to raise the issue of multi-crore financial scams involving public-sector banks in both the Houses.

The Houses of Parliament will meet on Monday after a month-long recess in the session. Opposition parties would seek an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other banking scams took place and how the government failed to stop them.

The government, on its part, is seeking to counter the opposition’s offensive by bringing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill.

The legislation, once passed, will grant powers to the government to attach assets of persons declared fugitive. This will include Benami assets too.

While the opposition has not planned any joint strategy so far, it is likely to meet in a day or two to chalk out a plan for the Parliament session.