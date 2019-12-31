Oppn cries foul as J&K HC opens vacancies on pan-India basis

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has invited applications from candidates from all over the country to fill 33 vacancies in districts courts of the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, triggering an opposition outcry against the opening of the state employment to all Indians in the two UTs after the nullification of Article 370.

The 33 vacant posts of non-gazetted officials in district courts of J&K and Ladakh that the high court has opened for eligible candidates from all over the country, include those of senior and junior scale stenographers, typists, compositors, electricians and drivers.

The advertisement to fill the vacancies was issued by the J&K High Court’s Registrar General Sanjay Dhar on December 26 with the last date for submission of applications being January 31, 2020.

The high court’s notification has triggered a vociferous protest from various opposition parties, including the National Conference, JKNPP and various Left parties, which have demanded reservation for locals in government jobs in J&K.

Without referring to the vacancies advertised by the High Court, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana demanded protection of government jobs for locals in Jammu and Kashmir, saying unemployment has alarmingly grown manifold during the recent years.

“J&K government jobs are for local educated unemployed and should be reserved for local youth only”, Rana said while talking to media persons at the sideline of grand and impressive Nagar Kirtan.

He expressed concern over limited avenues of employment, saying a thrust is needed to be laid on fast track recruitment process and to put in place a robust mechanism of employability. A roadmap had already been drawn in this regard few years back, which he regretted to have fallen prey to political myopism.

Rana said the administration should launch a pro-active and fast-track drive by making designated agencies accountable to fill up the large number of vacancies in various departments to address to the burgeoning unemployment rate among local youth. He said the vacancies have neither been notified or advertised during the past few years now, causing despondency among educated unemployed, many of whom are turning over aged for government jobs. In the meantime, all the departments should notify for information of the unemployed educated the number of vacancies in all the categories, he added.

He also demanded special drives for time bound recruitment in remote and far off areas.

Singh claimed the J&K HC is not the first one to throw open its vacancies on all-India basis, and the same had been done earlier by the J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO).

“The simmering discontent among youths against the government apathy could have earthshaking consequences in case the J&K jobs are opened to outsiders without protecting the interest of local youths said Singh.

CPI (M) state secretary G N Malik too opposed the move saying it is the BJP government’s “first gift” to the unemployed youths of J&K after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

He said the BJP government had been trying to “hoodwink” people of J&K ever since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

“The BJP government had been promising people that job reservation and land rights will remain there even after abrogation of these Articles. When people were expressing apprehensions over these issues, the BJP government used to term their fears as rumours and dispel it,” he added.

“This is contrary to the assurances repeatedly given by the leadership of the ruling party to the people. The jobs in government services should be protected,” he said.