Operations of 13 drug outlets suspended in Udhampur during surprise check

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: The Drug Control Department on Friday suspended the operations of 13 retail sale establishments in the district during surprise checks conducted by a team headed by Assistant Drugs Controller, Udhampur.

The inspected retail sale outlets included Sarsar, Bupp, Chenani, Majori, Kulbanta, Ramnagar,Latti, Dudu , Jakhed, Didi, Baggar, Basantgarh of the distrcict.

During the drive, operations of 13 retail sale establishments were disallowed under Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot.

The reasons for suspension ranged from non-maintenance of sales records, impersonation, unhygienic conditions, improper storage conditions etc.

The licencees were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within stipulated period of time.

Meanwhile, during the inspection, statutory drug samples of fifteen formulations viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc were lifted and referred to Drug Testing Laboratories send for analysis of their strength and purity.

Besides, huge quantities of drugs bearing Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation logo were found stocked in the premises of M/s Babab Baski Nagr Medical Hall, Majouri. The presence of drugs meant for government supply in the private shop is being investigated. The drugs confiscated include ORS Powder, Vacovein Infusion Sets, Auto Disposable Syringes, Sterile Hypodermic Syringes etc.ir.