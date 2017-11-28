Open volleyball tourney at Rajouri from Dec 4

Sports Reporter
RAJOURI: ASAN Sports Club in collaboration with District Coaching Centre shall be holding Dheeraj Memorial Open Volleyball Tournament at Sports Stadium, here from December 4.
As per a handout issued here on Monday, the entries from the interested clubs should reach the organisers (Rameez Mughal) on or before December 2.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Quentin Tarantino laments rise of streaming sites
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper