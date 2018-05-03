Open TT meet by JKP from May 6

SPORTS REPORTER
JAMMU: Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), the Jammu Open Table Tennis Championship shall be held at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here from May 6.
The three-day competition is being organised by City Police Station under their Civic Action Programme under the auspices of J&K Table Tennis Association, a handout issued here on Thursday informed.
The competition shall be held in four different categories of Junior Girls (Under 17), Cadet Boys (Under 12), Sub Junior Boys (Under 14) and Junior Boys (Under 17).
The interested participants have been advised to submit their entries at the Indoor Complex before May 5.
It will be followed by the draws at Indoor Sports Complex TT Hall on May 6 at 10:00 AM.
