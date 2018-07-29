‘Open sub-offices of JKPSC, JKSSB in Rajouri, Poonch’

Share Share 0 Share 0

POONCH: Dr. Shazad Malik, Vice Chancellor of Sai Nath University and renowned social activist hailing from district Poonch on Sunday urged the State government and heads of JKPSC, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and JKSSB, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board to establish their sub-offices in Rajouri and Poonch Districts as at present the youth of these areas including women aspirants have to travel to Jammu covering 100s of K.Ms of distance and wasting their precious time and money even for minor inquiry or submitting of documents and forms related to any recruitment notification issued by these recruitment bodies.

The VC said though it is appreciable that up to some extent the information about JKPSC and JKSSB is available on their websites but yet many a times the aspirants have to visit their offices for clearance of any inquiry related to exam or interview dates or to submit documents e.t.c.

He said a single visit of an aspirant to Jammu from Rajouri and Poonch area costs at least Rs 2000 for just one day besides wastage of precious time as the aspirants have to either take leave from their colleges, coaching centres or from offices if already working somewhere, therefore it would be immensely helpful if sub offices of these two premier recruitment panels are opened in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

He also demanded a 24×7 full fledged and dedicated Tele-helpline of JKPSC and JKSSB with adequate information about all queries of the aspirants.