Open letter to Hurriyat by Kundan Kashmiri, President KPC

To, Ali Shah Geelani / Umar Farooq / Yaseen Malik and other Hurriyat leaders.

I, in the capacity of nationalist Kashmiri Pandit, victim of Kashmiri style dirty and double standard politic,and President Kashmiri Pandit Conference want to bring few facts before you and hope you may pay your heed and respond accordingly.

The leaders of Kashmir had a political dream for their land prior to the partition of an independent country for their people. But this proved to be impossible because of political and geographical realities as well as political gimmicks played by double standard Kashmiri leaders time to time themselves. Today, the only realistic possibility for Kashmir is to remain a part of India. Till now, the Kashmiri leaders have been engaged in what I call the ‘politics of the impossible’. Now, it behaves them to recognise practical realities and engage in ‘the politics of the possible’. The Kashmiri’s must forget the past and learn to live in the present. They must seek to chart the course of their lives while recognising the practical realities of the present, rather than living in the past and dreaming of impossible solutions and chimerical schemes.

The Kashmiri Muslims have certain advantages of being part of India which perhaps they have not realised so far. For instance, if they choose willingly to be part of India, they can enjoy the status of being a part of a country that has the distinction of having the world’s largest Muslim population, more than Pakistan and Bangladesh, after Indonesia. If the Kashmiri Muslims were conscious of this fact they would regard it as one of life’s great immense blessings. Such positive thinking would make them confident, courageous and totally free from any inferiority complex.

The Kashmiri Muslims, due to their incompetent leaders have lost their glorious change of huge development and prosperity for the last seventy years of accession with India by keeping them (Kashmiri’s) away from national main stream and made them doubtful for their personnel interest. But they can still find every thing what they want to get including, more progress and prosperity, after recognising the fact that they are true citizens of India.

We often hear Kashmiri’s lament that they are being crushed down two sides- by the Indian Army, on the one hand, and by militants, on the other.But fact of the matter is that all sorts of criminals and other bad elements have joined this so–called Jihad,and later wrongly seek to give religious legitimacy to killing and looting by calling their actions an Islamic Jihad, even for their own Kashmiri’s, whether Hindus or Muslims, under the directions of their leaders sitting in the Valley or across the border. This is why I believe that this claim has absolutely no positive purpose at all for the Kashmiri Muslims themselves. They must admit that the launching of their guerilla war was wrong from the very first day itself. To admit their mistake is the first step that they must take, and they must desist from heaping the blame on others for whatever has happened in Kashmir. It was their leaders who exploited their blind faith on them by the support of outsiders. Every Muslim in Kashmir is as free as any citizen in Indian nation. If you look with positive frame of mind you will see that Kashmiri Muslims are more free than any other citizen in India because a Kashmiri Muslim can travel across the length and breadth of India, can work in any part of India, can set up businesses anywhere in India, can construct a house anywhere and can study anywhere in the country. However, an Indian citizen from other parts of the country cannot do any of the above things in Kashmir. Besides, under Article 370 Kashmiri Muslims enjoy privileges, so for, which no other citizen of India has ever had. Kashmir always had its own Govt. elected by them only. You will never come across a household which people cannot afford two meals a day or does not have a roof of their own, or have suicide of farmers and poor or have to sleep on footpaths in the Valley. While India has a large population which does not afford two meals a day or does not have their own roof to live under.

It is unfortunate that they have always been shown green pastures on other side of LoC (Pakistan) which actually are sanctuaries of terrorism and destruction. They (Pak) at the one hand also exploited and misinterpreted united nation resolution and at the other hand violated the same by.ceding certain territory to China. They always conveniently ignored the important part of UN resolution which refers to withdrawal of Pakistan from PoK before even exploring an option of plebiscite. At one hand they just supported Kashmiri separatists for plebiscite but at the other hand not moved a bit on handing over the control of the areas of PoK to India which was first condition laid down in UN resolution. Pakistan has virtually changed the demographic profile of PoK over the years while as Indian side prohibited people of the Indian nation to buy land, property and settle there under Article 370. It was Pakistan who violated the UN resolution not India, for which Muslims of Kashmir need to take note with cool and positive frame of mind.

Today, the whole world has become a global village. Now the change in the political system has become relative. Our new global conditions have made it possible for anyone living anywhere on the face of the earth to communicate with people across the world without any restrictions. In such a situation, even if people and groups do not form part of the political class or do not have State of their own, they can still have all the benefits which in earlier times they could have had only if they were part of the ruling class or had their own independent State. Singapore and Japan provide such examples in modern times. These global opportunities can be made available to the Kashmiri’s, too, but only if they act wisely and learn how to use them. They must also try to understand the demerits of Article 370, which has damaged the interests of the people of J&K State at large extend.

Apart from this all, I would like to say some thing in principle, that accession and agreements are not being made again and again and secondly one can secure or sustain one’s rights only on the basis of one’s own strength and not on the basis of other powers, who have bad eye and driven by the negative and destructive intentions and policies. It is now time for us all to ride ourselves of negative feelings, develop a new mind set, that is based on the principle that I win and so do you. If this happen, new doors to progress will open for people of J&K in general and Kashmiri Muslims in particular.

I will be waiting for your genuine reply and response.

Kundan Kashmiri., Kashmir Watcher & President, Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC).