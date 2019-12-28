Open J&K Tug of War C’ship commences

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The 4th Open Inter- district J&K (men and women) Tug-of-War Championship being organised by the J&K Tug-of-War Association began at Unique Public Higher Secondary School, Gadigarh, here on Friday.

In all, 10 teams (Men) and eight teams (women) are taking part in this league-cum-knock out event. Earlier, the event was declared open by General Secretary of the Association, Jodh Singh Isher.

Chairman of Unique Public Higher Secondary School, Jasbir Singh welcomed the distinguished gathering and presented a brief note on the competition.

He highlighted the achievements of the Tug-of-war Association in the Union Territory (UT) level for a long time which encouraged the youth who participated at the national and international levels.

Prominent among those present were A.R Anger (Kashmir), Nirlep Kour (Principal and Vice Chairperson), Jagdish Sharma (Administrator), Ravinder Singh, Gourav Dubey, Neha Chib, Sunil Kumar and Harpreet Kour.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel including Gourav Kumar, Sourav Kumar, Sohan Lal, Robin Singh and Kiran Kumari.

The Results:

MEN: Weight: 600 kg: Unique Club Gadigarh Jammu beat Bahu Fort Club, Jammu 2-0; Rajouri District beat Samba District 2-0; Jammu District beat Poonch District 2-0; Kathua District beat Dashmesh Club Jammu 2-0; Kashmir Province beat Ramban district 2-0.

WOMEN: Weight: 480 kg: Unique Club Gadigarh Jammu beat Samba district 2-0; Jammu district beat Dashmesh Club 2-0; Udhampur district beat Bahu Fort Club Jammu 2-0; Kashmir Province beat Ramban district 2-0.