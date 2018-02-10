Only 219 surrendered terrorists benefitted from Rehabilitation Policy in 14 years

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A total number of 219 surrendered terrorists have been benefitted under Rehabilitation Policy of 2004 in the past 14 years.

According to official sources, an equal number of 220 cases have been rejected by the high level panel while only one case is under process under the aforesaid policy. The highest number of cases pertaining to surrendered terrorists was submitted in Doda, of which 85 were finalised and 40 were rejected. In the Kashmir Valley, Kupwara district figured on top of the list where 65 cases of surrendered terrorists came to light out of which 25 were finalised and 45 rejected. The Baramulla district followed Kupwara, where 62 cases of surrendered terrorists were reported. Of this six cases were finalised and 56 rejected.

From the border belt of Rajouri and Poonch, 13 cases out of 21 were finalised. In Kathua two cases were submitted which were accordingly finalised.

In Kishtwar, out of 24 cases, 20 were finalised while four were rejected. In Anantnag, out of 11 cases, 7 were finalised and four rejected.

In sensitive areas of the Kashmir Valley, the high level committee rejected majority of cases. From Srinagar, out of 8 cases not a single one was approved by the panel while in Sopore out of 129 cases just three were finalised. In Kulgam both the cases were rejected while in Bandipora out of 28 only five were finalised, 22 were rejected while one case is still under process. In Budgam, out of seven cases, one case was finalised and six were rejected. In Handwara, out of 15 only five cases were finalised and 10 were rejected. In Pulwama, out of four cases, three were rejected and one finalized.