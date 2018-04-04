Online registration, fee payment for medical checkup

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

While scrolling on Face book, I encountered with a posting by one ‘Umesh Manhas’ hailing from Jammu. The posting being thought provoking was also an eye opener for IT Department. The user has expressed his concern about the government’s scheme of things regarding transaction of any sort of money through Aadhaar linked accounts for proper accounting of taxable amount. But his posting that doctors charge consultation fees in cash amounting to rupees 300 to 500 from individual patients and they examine 70 to 100 patients in a day is really a matter of concern for the IT Department and this practice of charging fees has the loop hole of escaping from Income Tax as this money is exchanged in cash in-between patient and consulting doctor. Without casting aspertious on doctors, there are 100 per cent chances of this money connecting to black money.

This practice of examination and fee charges can well be modified to the modern technology of ‘Online’ registration for examination and fee transaction also ‘online’ through any of the available facility as ‘Net Banking’ through banking cards or through any App available such as ‘Paytm’, ‘Bhim’ and so many others. The cases where such fee transaction is not feasible, the examinee must get computer generated prescription slips mentioning there-in the online registration number, and details of fee whether through transaction or cash from their individual portals with availability on free search engines linked properly to their accounts in banking sector. This practice can eliminate the amassing black money in medical field.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal,

Udhampur.