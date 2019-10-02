Onions making us cry

Dear Editor, Onion prices have seen a steep rise in the country in the last few weeks. This is because of hoarding and sale in black. The rising price will result in problems for the middle-class families. The government must control inflation and do something to bring down the onion price to provide relief to the people. Jubel D’Cruz, Via-e-mail.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
Life for me is about fears mashed with excitement: Hrithik Roshan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper