Onion, potato & tomato output drops slightly in 2017-18

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Production of onion, potato and tomato has fallen marginally in the 2017-18 crop year ended June 30, agriculture ministry said today.

As per the ministry’s third advance estimate, onion output is likely to be around 22 million tonnes (MT) during the reported period, lower than 22.4 MT in 2016-17.

Similarly, potato production is estimated to remain flat at 48.5 MT as against 48.6 MT in 2016-17, while tomato output is projected at 19.4 MT as against 20.7 MT earlier.

However, the overall production of vegetables is estimated to be higher by one per cent to 179.7 MT over the previous year, the data showed.

In case of fruits, the output is projected at 97 MT, higher by 4.5 per cent from the previous year.

Total horticulture production is estimated at 306.8 MT, up 2.05 per cent from 2016-17.

The third advance estimate for horticulture crops have been prepared on the basis of information received from state departments and agencies like Directorate of Areca nut and Spices Development (DASD), Directorate of Cashew & Cocoa Development (DCCD) and National Bee Board (NBB). (PTI)