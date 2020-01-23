One-way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar NH after two days

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: One-way traffic resumed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday after remaining suspended for the past two days due to snowfall and multiple landslides in Ramban sector, a traffic department official said. The traffic on the highway was allowed from Srinagar to Jammu this morning after the road was cleared of snow and landslide debris, he said. The highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed for traffic on Tuesday following fresh snowfall and incessant rains, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.