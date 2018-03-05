One terrorist, 3 others killed in Shopian

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Four people, including a terrorists, were killed on Sunday night in Shopian district after terrorists fired on a security forces mobile vehicle check post, a police official said.

The official said a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) near Pohan in Shopian signalled a car to stop, but it did not.

The Army men were fired upon and they retaliated, in which a terrorist was killed, the official said. He said a weapon and a pouch were found near the terrorist’s body. The official said that when police were called, they found a car some distance away in which three youths were found dead.

He said it was being ascertained whether the three youths were associates of the terrorist or not.

However, Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said the three were over-ground workers and accomplices of the slain terrorist.

All the three were locals and residents of Trenz, Pinjoora and Imamsahib areas of Shopian.

The killed terrorist in the exchange of fire has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Jamnagri, Shopian, Kalia said.

Police reached the spot and was carrying out legal formalities, he said.