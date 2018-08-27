Share Share 0 Share 0

The idea of holding of simultaneous elections to parliament and state legislative assemblies looks to have seeping slowly into the minds of both ruling and opposition parties. The idea also got a firm push when President Ram Nath Kovind too endorsed the idea arguing that frequent polls hurt the Indian economy by imposing a huge burden on human resources while the “model code of conduct” clamped by the Election Commission for conduct of the elections “impeded” development activities. It was on January 29 during a meeting of NDA leaders where Modi reiterated the need for simultaneous national and state elections, saying the leaders could start debating the matter and create a positive atmosphere for the idea. The proposal for simultaneous national and state polls-or what has come to be known as “one nation one poll”-was put forward for the first time by Law Commission way back in May 1999, when India was going through years of unstable coalition politics and fractured mandates particularly in parliamentary elections which triggered frequent polls. Then there were two stable Congress-led governments for ten years from 2004 before Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party won power with emphatic majority in 2014 elections. It is estimated roughly Rs 4,500 cr as the cost of conducting the elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies and the impact of a series of elections on governance, and suggested that simultaneous national and state polls can undermine policy control. Even former President Pranab Mukherjee too expressed concerns over frequent polls and had called for a debate. The worst is the announcement of model of code of conduct by the Election Commission which hampers all development activities till the elections are not over. In a huge country like India, the poll process-whether it is for parliamentary or state assembly election-is usually lengthy, lasting nearly a month on an average. Simultaneous polls could be a political gamble for BJP but the stakes could be fraught with risks. But then Modi is a leader who is not averse to taking risks as demonetisation in late 2016 has proved. Will he take plunge once again this time?