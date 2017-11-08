‘One of infiltrators killed was a local resident’

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: One of the infiltrators killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Kashmir was a local resident who was returning home after 27 years, claimed his relatives.

Security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt by the Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) near the LoC, killing Moazzam Din Chara and one more terrorist.

“One of the persons killed near the LoC was my uncle,” said Mahmood Chara, a resident of Madya village in Kamalkote area of Uri. Moazzam, along with his wife and younger brother, had crossed to Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 1990 after militancy escalated in the area. He had three sons and four daughters, Chara said.

Chara said he came to know about Moazzam’s death from his niece who called him from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir on Monday night and requested him to claim the body.

“She asked us to bury him at our ancestral graveyard. I request the District Administration to allow us to take the body so that we can perform his last rites,” Chara said.

SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said they had no claimant for the bodies of the slain infiltrators.

“Even if there is a claimant, we will go for a DNA test.

If the test establishes the relation, we will hand over the body to them,” he added.