One nabbed with intoxicants

ARNIA: Continuing its efforts against drug menace under Operation Sanjeevani, District Police Jammu recovered narcotic tablets and arrested one person in this context.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Miran Sahib while on Naka checking at Brigade Road near Shamshan Ghat, Miran Sahib, stopped a person coming from Chatha towards Miran Sahib for checking. He was identified as Navrit Kumar, son of Satpal, resident of Hakkal, Jammu. On search, 60 Paraben Spas (Tramadol Capsules); 80 Tarm Zain (Tramadol Capsules); 220 Alprasafe 0.5 (Alprazolam tablets); 135 Anzilum 0.5 (Alprazolam tablets) and 70 Trio SR (Tramadol Hydrochloride) tablets were recovered from his possession.

He was nabbed and a case vide FIR No 170/2019 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Miran Sahib and investigation initiated.