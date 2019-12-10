One nabbed with intoxicants

STATE TIMES NEWS
ARNIA: Continuing its efforts against drug menace under Operation Sanjeevani, District Police Jammu recovered narcotic tablets and arrested one person in this context.
As per the details, a party of Police Station Miran Sahib while on Naka checking at Brigade Road near Shamshan Ghat, Miran Sahib, stopped a person coming from Chatha towards Miran Sahib for checking. He was identified as Navrit Kumar, son of Satpal, resident of Hakkal, Jammu. On search, 60 Paraben Spas (Tramadol Capsules); 80 Tarm Zain (Tramadol Capsules); 220 Alprasafe 0.5 (Alprazolam tablets); 135 Anzilum 0.5 (Alprazolam tablets) and 70 Trio SR (Tramadol Hydrochloride) tablets were recovered from his possession.
He was nabbed and a case vide FIR No 170/2019 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Miran Sahib and investigation initiated.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper