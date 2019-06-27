One killed, two injured in blast in Kulgam

Srinagar: One person was killed and two others injured Thursday in a blast in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
An explosion took place at Chadder village in Kulgam district injuring three persons, one of whom succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, a police official said.
The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad, he added.
The other two are undergoing treatment, he said, adding, the matter is being investigated.(PTI)
