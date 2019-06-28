One killed, two injured in blast in Kulgam

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWs

Srinagar: One person was killed and two others injured on Thursday in a blast in Kulgam district, police said.

An explosion took place at Chadder village in Kulgam district injuring three persons, one of whom succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad, he added.

The other two are undergoing treatment, he said, adding, the matter is being investigated. Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar has expressed grief over the death of Nazir Ahmad Bhat, conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family, prayed for peace to the departed soul and early recovery of the injured. He has directed Divisional administration to hold an enquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam has been ordered to conduct an Inquiry into the incident and come up with a report within seven days.