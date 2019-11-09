One killed, three injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: One person was killed while three others got injured in mishaps at Hiranagar and Vijapur on Friday.

As per the details, three youths who were on bike were hit by a truck near Chann Moriya area as a result they got injured and were shifted to local hospital. After first aid, they were further referred to GMC hospital for advanced treatment.

The injured have been identified as Shubham, son of Dev Raj, Rahul Kumar, son of Rajinder Pal and Jagdish Raj, son of Som Raj, all residents of Budhi. Police is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Balvinder alias Gagu, resident of Doliya Jatta who was on a bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near Dayalachak as a result he got injured and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.