One killed, 6 injured as Sumo plunges into gorge

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: One person was killed, while six others received injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a 150 feet deep gorge at Donadi area in Gandoh Sub Division of Additional District Bhadarwah on Thursday morning.

According to Police, a TATA Sumo bearing registration number JK06-6092 was on its way to Thathri from Nagni (Bonjwah) today morning , when it met with accident at Donadi area, 45 KM from Doda, on Gandoh-Thathri road, in which one person died and six others injured.

When contacted SDPO Gandoh Sunny Gupta said that after getting information about the accident a police team from Kahara Police Post led by SI Amrit Katoch and locals rushed to the spot and shifted all the seven injured to Trauma Hospital Thathri. Later, two seriously injured were shifted to District Hospital Doda, where one of them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Jarnail Singh (38) Son of Jia Lal Resident of Nagni.

The injured have been identified as Fareed Ahmed (21) Son of Sajjad Ahmed and Karan Singh (18) Son of Kehar Singh both Resident of Nagni, Bhawan Singh (16) Son of Saroop Singh, Alam Din son of Allah Ditta, Syeda Begum (47) Wife of Alam Din and Nasreena Bano (10) Daughter of Mohd Sain, all residents of Parshalla.

“The body was handed over to family members after postmortem,” SDPO added.

Police has registered a case vide FIR No 16/2018 under section at Police Station Gandoh