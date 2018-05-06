One killed, 5 hurt as vehicle in Dy CM’s convoy falls into canal

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A vehicle in Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta’s convoy skidded off the road and fell into a canal here on Saturday, killing a photographer of the Information Department and injuring five others, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suram Singh (50), the police said, adding that the driver and four passengers were among the injured.

Suram Singh is survived by two children and wife.

Another employee of DIPR Gaurav Gupta who was also travelling in the same vehicle had a narrow escape.

The accident took place near the Greater Kailash area, on the outskirts of Jammu, when Kumar’s convoy was returning from a function, a senior police official said.

The driver escaped with minor injuries and Singh’s body was retrieved from the vehicle, the official added.

Ruling out rash driving, Deputy Chief Minister said the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“I will visit the deceased’s family to personally express my condolences,” Gupta added.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief and shock over the death of a cameraman of Information Department.

She conveyed her sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. She has also sympathized with those injured in the road accident.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti has also sympathised with the photojournalists injured at Srinagar today while performing their duties.

Minister of State for Information, Shakti Raj, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Billawar, Dr. Nirmal Singh also conveyed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana also expressed profound grief over the death of Suram Singh.

Rana conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

NC Provincial Spokesperson, Madan Mantoo has also condoled demise of Suram Singh, saying death of a colleague in most tragic circumstances is a great loss to the department and the media fraternity.

Mantoo has conveyed condolences to the family and prayed for peace to departed soul.

Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has expressed deep anguish and shock over the tragic death of Suram Singh.

The condolence meetings were presided over by the Director Information, Muneer-ul-Islam, Joint Director Information Jammu, Naresh Kumar and Joint Director Information Kashmir, Saajid Yehaya Naqash.

All the officers and employees of the Department including Deputy Directors, Sheikh Zahoor, Atul Gupta, Avleen Kour and Rakesh Dubey, Chief Photo Officer, Mohammad Yasin and Photo Officer Javaid Ahmad also attended the condolence meeting.

The meetings while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Special prayers were offered for the early recovery of the injured.

Muneer-ul-Islam also arrived in Jammu to join the funeral of the deceased and offer personal condolences to the bereaved family.

Secretary, Information Department, Sarmad Hafeez while expressing shock and grief over the tragic demise of Suram Singh expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the Information Department Employees Welfare Union has also condoled the demise of their colleague Suram Singh.