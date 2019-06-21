One killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: A man was killed while four others got injured after a car in which they were traveling fell into a gorge at Reasi.

As per the details, a car which was on way to Reasi, fell into a gorge near Thakrakote as a result five persons travelling in it got injured and were shifted to hospital.

Out of five injured, one person namely Omkar Singh, son of Devi Saran was declared dead on arrival by the doctors while others are under treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.