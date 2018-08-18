One killed, 21 injured in road mishap

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: One person was killed and 21 others were injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a 200-feet deep gorge in Reasi district on Friday, a police official said. The accident took place at Jhajhar area of the district around 6:00 PM, he said.

The deceased was identified as Jai Karan (40), he said, adding that the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.