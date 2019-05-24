One IAS among 11 officers get addl charge

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday assigned additional charges to one IAS and nine KAS among 11 officers in addition to their own duties. According to GAD order, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (JK:2015), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Pulwama; Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, shall hold the charge of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kulgam; Mohammad Yousuf Mir, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipore, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Bandipore; Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Anantnag; Moses Kunzang, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Leh, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Leh; Ramesh Chander, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Reasi, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Reasi; Mohammad Saleem, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Shopian; Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Kupwara; Mohammad Ahsan Mir, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Baramulla; Vinod Kumar Behnal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbanl, shall hold the charge of General Manager, DIC, Rajouri. According to another order, T. Rabi Kumar, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan), shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer J&K State Medicinal Plant Board, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
