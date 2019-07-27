One held with Bhukki

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Katra Police recovered six grams of Bhukki from man
during checking at Naka. The seizure came during the checking when the man
identified as Chottu Sharma, resident of Katra was stopped and the contraband
recovered. A case in this regard has been registered.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper