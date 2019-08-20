One held with 25 qtls of polythene bags

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Monday nabbed a person and seized 25 quintals of polythene bags from his possession. As per the details, Trikuta Nagar Police during Naka intercepted an auto and seized 25 quintals of polythene bags which were loaded in it. The driver Thoru Ram was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
