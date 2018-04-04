One electrocuted, 3 injured in J-K’s Doda district

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A 33-year-old youth was today electrocuted while three women were seriously injured after they came in contact with a live wire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.

The incident occurred in Barri village, triggering protest by the locals against the Power Development Department (PDD), they said.

The officials identified the deceased as Santosh Kumar and said the injured women Sunita, Ratna and Neelani Devi were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Blaming the PDD for the incident, locals claimed that despite repeated requests, the department had failed to revamp power lines in the village. (PTI)