One dies, two hurt in collision

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: One person died and two received injuries when a car and motorcycle collided here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Karanbir Singh of Doda who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital while other two, Ravender Singh and his wife Babita Devi, undergoing treatment. According to reports, a car (JK 20 6182) which was passing from the area collided with the motorcycle (JK 20 2059). Police has registered a case in this regard.