One dead, 4 injured as families clash

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: An elderly person was killed and four people were injured in a clash between two groups over an issue related to a wedding in Poonch district, police said on Monday. There was a tiff between members of two families in Sathra village of Mandi tehsil on Sunday night, they said. The argument turned violent and clashes ensued, in which 60-year-old Manzoor Hussain was killed and four people were injured, the police said. Police have registered a case and started investigation, they said.
