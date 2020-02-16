One dead, 3 injured as wall of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

AGENCY New Delhi: A 32-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi’s C R Park area on Sunday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Toormal Mandal, they said. Police said the injured persons — Sudama (21), Sanjay (30) and Tappan Mandal (25) — have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and are out of danger. The building’s contractor, identified as Nidhish Gupta, has been apprehended, they said. The fire department said five fire tenders and a rescue responder vehicle were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm. “Thirty-five fire personnel were involved in the rescue operation which began around 2:30 pm and lasted till 8:30 pm,” Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said. During investigation, it was found that the wall collapsed when digging work was being carried out in the basement at E-845, C R Park.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper