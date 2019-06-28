One dead, 3 injured after falling into well

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: One person died and three others were injured critically after they fell into a well in Khaitangan village of Baramulla on Thursday. Reports revealed that some members of a family were digging a well when a rope they were holding broke down suddenly and they all fell inside. The other members of the family with the help of neighbours rescued them and took them to a nearby hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the others were admitted in critical condition. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Rather, son of Abdul Aziz Rather while injured are Firdous Ahmed Rather, son of Abdul Ahad Rather, Mashook Ahmed Rather, son of Abdul Ahad Rather and Abdul Ahad Rather, son of Abdul Aziz Rather.
